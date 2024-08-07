Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

