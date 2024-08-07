Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Shares of IMG opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

