Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Lifted by Analyst

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imunon in a report released on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.12. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

