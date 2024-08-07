Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $445.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

