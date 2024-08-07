Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.00.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.94.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

