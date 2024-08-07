Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted by Analyst

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $246.14 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

