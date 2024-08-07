Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Raised by Zacks Research

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%.

YELP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

