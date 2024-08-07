Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.63 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

