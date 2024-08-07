Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By William Blair

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Ameresco Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

