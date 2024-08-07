Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Reduced by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

CROX opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

