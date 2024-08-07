Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $382.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

