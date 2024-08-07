Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $544.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.