Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Issued By Roth Capital

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Essent Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

