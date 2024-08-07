Q4 2026 Earnings Forecast for Logitech International S.A. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,130,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

