Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,243. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.