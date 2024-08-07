Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $164.97, but opened at $156.72. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $156.72, with a volume of 1,340 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

