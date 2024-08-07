Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

