Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.81

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.81 and traded as high as C$32.90. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.38, with a volume of 1,838 shares changing hands.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

