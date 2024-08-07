R Douglas Orr Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 753.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142,391 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

