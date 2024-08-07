Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Shares of RDN stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

