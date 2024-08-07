Ralph T. Montrone Sells 15,000 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Upbound Group Trading Down 1.5 %
UPBD opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 2.02.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Upbound Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Upbound Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,453,000 after buying an additional 209,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
