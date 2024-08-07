Ralph T. Montrone Sells 15,000 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.5 %

UPBD opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Upbound Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,453,000 after buying an additional 209,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

