Ramiro G. Peru Sells 753 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $523.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.11. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

