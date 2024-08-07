RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.36. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

