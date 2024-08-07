Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,758.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,665.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,549.02, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Rathbones Group
