Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,758.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,665.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,549.02, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

