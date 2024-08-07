Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.29.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.