Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $67.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $67.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE O opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

