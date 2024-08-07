Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $58.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.62. Approximately 1,660,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,120,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

O has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

