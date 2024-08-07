Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NFI Group (NFI)

NFI Group (TSE: NFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$23.00.

8/2/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

8/2/2024 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.30.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

