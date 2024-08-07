Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR):

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

