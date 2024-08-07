Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – CoStar Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

CSGP stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

