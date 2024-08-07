Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,292,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,459,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,400 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

