Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 110,829,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 61,686,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

