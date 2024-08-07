Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Redfin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDFN

Redfin Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $843.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.