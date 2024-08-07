Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

