Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REGCO opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $24.90.
Regency Centers Company Profile
