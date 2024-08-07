Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCO opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

