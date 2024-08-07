Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Regency Centers Price Performance
Shares of REGCP opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
About Regency Centers
