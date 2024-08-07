Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REGCP opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Dividend History for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.