Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,066.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $765.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $346,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.