Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $22.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.