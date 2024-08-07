Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $235.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

NYSE:RGA opened at $197.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

