Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 233.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $954.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.