Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $186,693,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Trading Up 1.1 %

Reliance stock opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.52.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

