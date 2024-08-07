Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Declares $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2034 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

RTO opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $39.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

