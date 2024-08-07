Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.21

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.21 and traded as high as $58.92. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 11,117 shares changing hands.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Bancorp news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,496.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $871,543 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 113.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.