Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MasTec, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

MasTec Stock Up 3.8 %

MTZ stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.43 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $113.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MasTec by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after buying an additional 299,567 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

