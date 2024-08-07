Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.29.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.