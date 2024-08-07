Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 88.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

