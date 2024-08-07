Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

