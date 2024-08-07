Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.