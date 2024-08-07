Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Hershey Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $230.69.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 41.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $3,552,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

