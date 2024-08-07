Research Analysts Set Expectations for UL Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UL Solutions in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of ULS opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

